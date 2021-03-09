FedDev Ontario invests in two automotive parts suppliers

FedDev Ontario invests in repayable contribution of $3.9 million for Kumi Canada Corporation and York Metal Products.

“Today’s announcement represents a step forward for our automotive manufacturers by increasing production capabilities and creating skilled manufacturing jobs, while helping Canada to achieve its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.” said Mélanie Joly, Minister, Economic Development and Official Languages.

Kumi Canada will use $2 million to expand its Bradford facility by 60,000 square-feet, install advanced energy-efficient equipment, increase production capacity by 40 per cent and create 60 new jobs in Bradford. This investment will leverage an additional $15.7 million in private sector investment.

“Kumi Canada continually invests in our people, equipment and facilities to further develop our class leading injection molding and automation technology,” Justin Moreau, President, Kumi Canada. “Our team on the plant floor uses their knowledge and experience to harness existing and emerging technologies to maintain our competitive advantage. FedDev Ontario’s support further leverages these advantages and empowers Kumi Canada to continue to be a world-class supplier to the automotive industry.”

York Metal Products will use $1.9 million to purchase advanced automation and robotic equipment to scale up production of its proprietary one-piece metal exhaust emission parts for the automotive sector and create 32 jobs in Concord. This investment will leverage an additional $10.8 million in private sector investment.

“The scale-up program is providing our company with the support needed to successfully grow our business through the acquisition and adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies,” said David Myers, President, York Metal Products. “Many new jobs will be created through this initiative, while advancing Canada’s strategic initiatives to be a global leader in clean technology.”