FedDev Ontario invests in a first-in-Canada tech

A FedDev Ontario investment of $625,000 has been announced to scale-up Muskoka Cabinet Company Inc., a manufacturer of residential cabinetry.

“Investments like the one we are making in Muskoka Cabinet Company, allowing it to adopt first-in-Canada technology, give business the support they need to scale up and create new, local jobs,” said Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario). “Our Government is also working hard to be there for our rural and Francophone communities like Alfred and Plantagenet as part of an inclusive recovery that leaves no one behind.”

Muskoka Cabinet Company Inc., an Industry 4.0-enabled manufacturer that sells to home builders and contractors, will adopt a cabinet panel finishing line. The new line will help the company increase its productivity by 50 percent and support its overall competitiveness.

“Funding like this from FedDev Ontario has allowed Muskoka to push the limits of technology otherwise unafforded by companies our size,” said Luke Elias, President and CEO, Muskoka Cabinet Company Inc. “I attribute our success to having many key partners internally and externally. Not only will this funding create new jobs, but advancing technology always creates better, higher paying jobs.”