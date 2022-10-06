Plant.ca

Exro signs agreement for an off-highway application of hybrid electric powertrain

Exro Technologies signed a product development agreement with a major global equipment supplier, which remains under NDA, for an off-highway application of hybrid electric powertrain.

The partnership will develop a new product offering incorporating Exro’s Coil-Driver and the partner’s diesel engine to introduce a hybrid diesel-electric powertrain with applications across a platform of products in the partner’s line-up.

The agreement includes development and delivery of an engineered-to-order system incorporating Exro’s proprietary Coil-Driver inverter for a hybrid diesel-electric product for off-highway application.

On successful customer testing and validation, the development agreement will transition to a series production agreement for 8,000-10,000 Coil-Driver units annually.

“This new product development is a perfect example of how Exro is innovating solutions with customers that bridge the performance-cost gap to electrification,” said Sue Ozdemir, CEO, Exro. “Our partner is a global leader in its space and looking to evolve its currently fully diesel line-up into the future. A successful development that demonstrates our already proven capabilities in other applications opens a huge door with this yet-to-be-named partner, as well as many other industries with a similar challenge to solve.”

