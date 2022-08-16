Excel Composites is expanding

Exel Composites is expanding the sales team in Erlanger, Northern Kentucky. The team serves customers in the North and Central American markets.

“The American market was one of the first to accept the benefits of pultrusion. Thanks to the acquisition of the well-established North American pultruder Diversified Structural Composites (DSC) in 2018, the potential of the benefits of pull-winding to fill a gap in the market also became apparent,” said Francesco Ierullo, head of sales for the Americas markets, Exel Composites.

Ierullo has worked with Exel Composites in Europe since 2015, recently relocating to Erlanger from Italy to help strengthen the company’s visibility. He is joined by two Area Sales Managers for North America, John Mertic and Marc Tagher, and a North American Sales Representative, Roger Gastineau.