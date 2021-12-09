EV Battery Tech acquires crypto mining infrastructure company

December 9, 2021 Maryam Farag

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. has completed the acquisition of Optimal CP Inc., a company focused on the development and management of large-scale crypto mining facilities.

Optimal is presently developing several facilities within Alberta, Canada, that will leverage direct access to clean power generation to provide energy for mining operations globally.

The company now has control over Optimal’s development pipeline and is retaining its management team. The company will also use the Optimal team’s expertise whilst the company expands further into the cryptocurrency mining space.

“I’m incredibly pleased to have closed this Acquisition and retained Optimal’s team of experts to join us in our journey as we focus on this rapidly growing industry,” said Bryson Goodwin, CEO, EV Battery Tech. “Our emphasis on crypto and our acquisition of such an expansive crypto-mining infrastructure is an excellent opportunity for us to really expand on our portfolio.”