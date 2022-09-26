Ethos Automation named one of Canada’s top growing companies

Ethos Automation was named number seven on the Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

“Ethos Automation’s dedicated team of engineers, programmers, designers and technical experts actively make automation more accessible, while providing professional services and high-quality expertise,” said Peter Botros, co-founder and operations and engineering manager.

“While this accomplishment highlights the passion and innovation of our team, it would not be possible without the support of our employees, suppliers and customers. We would like to thank you all for your hard work and dedication in meeting such an amazing milestone. We look forward to serving you and our community in future endeavours”

To qualify for the program, companies had to complete an application process and fulfil the requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.