Etalex investing $16 million to accelerate growth

April 27, 2022 by Monica Ferguson

Etalex is investing $16 million to increase and optimize its production.

The Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Anjou-based company aims to accelerate the robotization of its production. Investments amounting to nearly $7 million will allow the company to modernize its facilities and double the production of shelves. The investments will also allow for the relocation of the lattice and grid production site to a new facility in Anjou, doubling production of this product line. The new site has over 120,000 square feet of space.

“Our state-of-the-art facilities will allow us to double our sales in five years. The merger of three companies under a single name, combined with major investments, will enable us to better meet the growing needs of our customers both here and outside Québec,” said Jean Piuze, President, Etalex. “More than ever, our company is positioning itself as a leader in commercial furnishing and industrial racking. We are proud of the expertise developed by our team.”

Etalex plans to double its sales in five years and bolster its sales outside Québec. Etalex is the result of the recent merger of Etalex, Équipement Boni and Forma Fil, and has over 480 employees.