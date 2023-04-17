Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. announced the establishment of Hitachi Global Air Power, a new company bringing together its global compressed air business. Sullair will now operate under Hitachi Global Air Power.

“We are the same organization, ownership, leadership, and staff, but now we have a name that more clearly demonstrates Hitachi’s breadth of compressed air solutions, product lines and innovation that both Sullair and Hitachi bring to the market,” said Yasuhiro (Charlie) Takeuchi, president and CEO of HIES. “In today’s relentlessly transforming society, Hitachi Global Air Power is uniquely positioned to raise the bar on the value we deliver to customers through our comprehensive portfolio of compressed air products and solutions such as Air as a Service.”

Sullair was founded in 1965, and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. in 2017.

Hitachi Global Air Power will continue to offer a full range of integrated compressed air solutions, including portable air compressors, industrial air compressors, aftermarket OEM parts, and fluids.

While Sullair will change its corporate name, the branding will remain intact on its products, including Sullair, Champion and Air-One. By maintaining market appearance, customers and distributors will continue to recognize the familiarity of the Sullair.

“The company name change from Sullair to Hitachi Global Air Power is only the latest move in a growing list of Hitachi’s commitments to our business and brand,” said John Randall, president and CEO, Sullair. “Since our acquisition, Hitachi has invested more than $45 million in our company, and Hitachi has been instrumental in allowing us to expand our caliber and capabilities. We are excited about the opportunities ahead of us—for our business, employees, customers, channel partners and communities.”