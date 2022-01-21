Equispheres awarded $3.5 million to accelerate additive manufacturing materials production

January 21, 2022 Maryam Farag

Equispheres Inc. will receive a $3.5 million repayable contribution to accelerate production of its metal powder materials for additive manufacturing from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FEDDEV), Ontario Business Scale-up and Productivity Program.

Equispheres is bringing online additional high-speed commercial reactors to manufacture its patent-pending aluminum powders.

“Equispheres metal powders have unique properties that enable faster production of stronger, lighter and more reliable 3D printed parts,” said Kevin Nicholds, CEO, Equispheres Inc. “This contribution will allow us to scale up our production process and take advantage of an exponentially growing opportunity in the 3D printing space.”

Helena Jaczek, Minister Responsible for FEDDEV, and local Kanata-Carleton Member of Parliament Jenna Sudds, formally announced this investment as part of the Government of Canada’s “commitment to innovation and climate change.”

For automotive and aerospace parts in particular, Equispheres’ powder addresses the need for lighter weight parts, “while maintaining high precision, repeatability and mass production speeds.”

“Equispheres aims to enable industrial 3D printing to compete with traditional manufacturing. Our metal powder technology dramatically reduces the cost of 3D part production such that it is economically viable in volume manufacturing applications such as automotive.” said Nicholds.