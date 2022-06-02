Emerson to automate Jotun global manufacturing plants

June 2, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Emerson announced a framework agreement with paint manufacturer Jotun to automate and digitalize its global manufacturing facilities.

The five-year agreement will enable Jotun to implement Emerson’s digital technologies to all aspects of manufacturing automation in new factories and upgrade some of its existing factories around the world.

“We have a long track record of helping companies introduce technologies and processes that lead to game-changing enhancements, and Emerson is committed to helping Jotun realize significant ongoing production efficiency improvements,” said Mark Bulanda, executive president, Emerson. “We will help support Jotun’s transformation efforts not only through our industry-leading portfolio of digital technologies and solutions, but also from our Project Certainty methodologies.”

Through the agreement, Jotun will increase process automation and create a standardized digital technology solution for new factory projects, with the goal of increased throughput, uptime and product quality, while reducing operating costs.