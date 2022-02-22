Emerson expands cylinder manufacturing capacity in Canada

February 22, 2022 Maryam Farag

Emerson, the U.S.-headquartered global technology and engineering company, has expanded the manufacturing capacity of its Brantford, Ontario, facility to serve Canada’s automation market.

Emerson has added production of its complete range of AVENTICS Series PRA Profile Cylinders, Series TRB Tie Rod Cylinders and Series TaskMaster TM5 NFPA Profile Cylinders.

“The expansion demonstrates Emerson’s investment in and commitment to our Canadian automation customers,” said Stephane Meunier, National Sales Director, Emerson. “The automation industry in Canada continues to grow, and we want to ensure our customers’ success by getting them components critical to their product designs as quickly as possible.”

According to the company, the investment in local cylinder production will give Canadian automation customers shorter lead times for customized cylinders, estimated at one to five business days, and after-market service.