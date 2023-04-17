EMC’s new logo

Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium (EMC) have unveiled a new logo.

In recent years, EMC has seen the transition to online business that has been unwavering. EMC is embracing this transition and plans to evolve to become a more powerful, more recognizable brand, to benefit Canadian manufacturing sector.

​“Our refreshed logo expands EMC’s signature cube to showcase an explosion of idea generation and program offerings that support manufacturers across Canada. The elements of EMC are represented by each surface of the expanded cube – the value of excellence, the focus on manufacturing and the collaboration of consortium-based networks,” said JP Giroux, president, EMC.