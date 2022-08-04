Elkem appoints SVP for Silicones division
Monica FergusonBusiness Operations Manufacturing Asia-Pacific region business leader corporate management team senior vice-president Silicones division
Elkem names Larry Zhang as senior vice-president of the Silicones division. He was previously vice-president of Operations in Elkem’s Silicones division and director of the Asia-Pacific region.
“I know Larry as a committed business leader, and I very much look forward to having him as a member of Elkem’s corporate management team. With this change, our corporate management represents five nationalities from three continents, further reflecting Elkem’s diverse global organisation,” said Helge Aasen, CEO, Elkem.
Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page
Related Stories