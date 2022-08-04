Plant.ca

Elkem appoints SVP for Silicones division

Photo: Elkem.

Elkem names Larry Zhang as senior vice-president of the Silicones division. He was previously vice-president of Operations in Elkem’s Silicones division and director of the Asia-Pacific region.

“I know Larry as a committed business leader, and I very much look forward to having him as a member of Elkem’s corporate management team. With this change, our corporate management represents five nationalities from three continents, further reflecting Elkem’s diverse global organisation,” said Helge Aasen, CEO, Elkem.

