Electrovaya names new CFO

June 20, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Electrovaya has appointed John Gibson as the Chief Financial Officer, reporting Dr. Raj DasGupta, CEO.

Gibson is a certified professional accountant with over 15 years of experience in public and private corporations in accounting, finance, strategic and financial planning, internal controls, and systems. He previously served as vice-president finance at Adlib Software. Gibson received his undergraduate degree in accounting from Strathclyde University and his master’s degree in information technology and business from Glasgow University.

“Joining Electrovaya at this key moment for the Energy Transition is an honour. I’m excited to get started with the team,” said Gibson. “We have great clients, partners, leadership, and a great product. I’m looking forward to helping expand our reach in the market and grow the business into a global leader in renewable energy.”