E3 Lithium acquires existing well, reducing environmental impact

Monica Ferguson   

E3 Lithium acquired a third-party well in its Clearwater Project Area within the Bashaw District.

Acquiring an existing well reduces the environmental footprint associated with E3’s drilling program, represents a potential cost savings of more than $1.5 million.

“The environmental and fiscal advantages of acquiring this well are significant for E3,” said Chris Doornbos, president and CEO, E3 Lithium. “One of the advantages of working in Alberta is the ability to repurpose oil and gas infrastructure – including wells whenever possible, as well as equipment, access roads, inactive and active process sites and skilled labour – to be responsible stewards of our resources.”

