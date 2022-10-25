Dynamysk Automation appoints VP of engineering

Dynamysk Automation appointed Darcy Black as Vice-President of Engineering – Edmonton.

Black joined Dynamysk in February of this year as senior project manager and was focused on managing some of the company’s largest engineering projects, including the retrofit of a Newfoundland gasoline refinery to renewable biofuels.

Black will prioritize continued growth of the Edmonton based engineering team in order to provide project execution and engineering support to industrial clients in that area.

“Darcy brings a wealth of technical and business knowledge to support the growth of our Edmonton area engineering business, a key corporate strategy going forward,” said John Lisoway, president, Dynamysk. “We are very pleased he has accepted the position of Vice-President Engineering for our rapidly growing Northern Alberta team, and look forward to continued growth and expansion in that region.”

Advertisement

Black has 25 years of industrial automation experience, with focus in process control, control systems design, engineering and process automation. Prior to joining Dynamysk, he held positions at Suncor Energy, Worley, Emerson Automation Solutions, Autopro Automation Ltd. and mCloud Technologies Inc.