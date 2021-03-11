DuPont expands Molykote specialty lubricants production

DuPont has invested over $40 million to expand production of its Molykote specialty lubricants at manufacturing facilities in Berkeley County, South Carolina, and Chiba, Japan.

The new production sites, which feature state-of-the-art control systems, benefit from transfers of equipment and personnel from former Molykote manufacturing sites.

DuPont’s Cooper River site, located in Berkeley County, is home to DuPont hytrel thermoplastic elastomers operations and has been expanded to include manufacturing of Molykote specialty lubricants.

“Expansion of the site has created tremendous economic growth and opportunities for DuPont and the Tri-County region,” said Bill Alexander, Leader, Cooper River site and Unit leader, DuPont’s Molykote, Hytrel and Liveo. “We are excited to be in an exceptional position to better service our customers and provide solutions to their lubrication challenges.”

Advertisment

The Molykote plant in Chiba, operates as part of DuPont Toray Specialty Materials within the Chiba Toray site, where it manufactures materials, including specialty silicones for electronics.

“At the Chiba site, our manufacturing supports customers around the globe, including those in critical industrial and automotive markets,” said Toki Terukazu, Chiba Operations Leader, Molykote. “Demand is strong, and sales volume is increasing.”