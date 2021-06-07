Demo Days is now live, featuring videos for manufacturing decision makers to keep on top of market trends
June 7, 2021 Maryam Farag
Business Operations
Economy
Facilities Maintenance
General
Machinery and Equipment Maintenance
Food & Beverage
Aerospace
Automotive
Chemicals
Construction
Electronics
Energy
Forestry
Government
Manufacturing
Metals
Minerals
Oil & Gas
Pulp & Paper
Transportation
canadian manufacturing
Demo Days
Annex Business Media’s manufacturing network has launched its one-of-a-kind video portal — Demo Days.
The Demo Days site hosts a variety of educational, engaging videos for manufacturing decision makers to gain valuable insight into the marketplace, as well as keep up with new market trends.
The Demo Days site provides its audience with up-to-date, engaging videos to help manufacturing leaders stay in-the-know.
Print this page
Related Stories