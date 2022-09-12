Deere Board names CFO

Deere and Company board of directors elected Josh Jepsen as senior vice-president and CFO. He is succeeding Raj Kalathur, who will continue as president.

Jepsen has been with Deere for 23 years, having worked in accounting and financial-analysis roles across the company’s manufacturing and North American sales and marketing operations. He was also manager of commercial operations outside the US and Canada for the company’s construction and forestry division.

“Josh’s broad range of financial and operational experience, along with his strong knowledge of our business and our Smart Industrial operating model, have prepared him well to serve as Chief Financial Officer,” said John C. May, chairman and CEO, Deere and Company. “He’s additionally established a strong record as an insightful leader, a champion of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and a proven cultivator of talent, all which will serve us well as we continue to focus on executing our strategy and delivering increased value to our stakeholders.”