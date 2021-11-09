De Havilland to start decommissioning Toronto facility after completing Dash aircraft

November 9, 2021 The Canadian Press

TORONTO (CP) – De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd. says it will begin decommissioning its Toronto facility after it completes aircraft currently under production.

The maker of the Dash 8-400 turboprops says production work will restart following ratification of collective agreement extensions on Oct. 26 by Unifor Locals 673 and 112 who work at the Downsview site.

Bombardier Inc. sold the land in Toronto’s north end in 2018 to the Public Sector Pension Investment Board.

De Havilland says it will store the decommissioned equipment while it reviews future production opportunities.

Advertisement

De Havilland Canada says it continues to have an optimistic outlook on its future and the future of the Dash 8 program and plans to be ready when demand for new aircraft recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says its goal is to resume production at a new, undisclosed site as soon as possible and that its pause in production is a prudent measure that reflects current industry conditions.