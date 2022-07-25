De Havilland Canada signs proposal with Ethiopian Airlines Group

Ethiopian Airlines Group signed a proposal for the purchase of two De Havilland Aircraft Canada Dash 8-400 Freighter – Large Cargo Door conversion kits. The proposal provides an option for an additional two F-LCD conversion kits. The parties are working to finalize a definitive and binding agreement.

“Cargo has played a pivotal role in Ethiopian Airlines’ operations over the past couple of years, and will remain a key growth pillar of our business over the coming years,” said Mesfin Tasew, CEO, Ethiopian Airlines Group. “The pandemic and subsequent recovery efforts have given rise to significant opportunities in the cargo space and we see great value in converting our older Dash 8-400 fleet to freighters to capitalize on these growing opportunities.”