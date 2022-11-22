Plant.ca

Dayco to build manufacturing facility in Mexico

Dayco has invested in a manufacturing facility in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, to produce its equipment quality drive belts.

“This is an exciting strategic investment that allows us to expand Dayco’s presence in North America and subsequently, the company’s overall global footprint,” said John Kinnick, president, global belt division, Dayco. “As a result, we will be even better placed to serve our valued customers and provide them with quality products at the right value.”

This production facility will be in Parque Tres Nations, with construction is due to be completed by the beginning of 2024.

