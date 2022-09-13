Dapra announces Datamark North America

Dapra Corporation announced the formation of Datamark North America. Formed through collaboration with its working partner Datamark.

The arrangement will allow the two companies to leverage their experience within the marking segment and provide logistics, service, and value. Datamark North America will supplant Dapra’s Marking division in the supply of marking solutions, focusing on alignment as an OEM.

Datamark North America will have direct influence and access to the production of Datamark marking solutions, as well as the co-development of new technologies to fit the needs of the North American market. Datamark North America will be responsible for elements of the manufacturing process and provide service and support for all solutions sold in North America under this exclusive arrangement.

“We are excited for this evolution of our business model and collaboration with Datamark S.L.,” said Shawn Lawlor, CEO, Dapra. “The formation of our new Datamark North America subsidiary reflects our recognition of the change in the industrial marking segment. This is a competitive environment where most manufacturers have decided to go to market directly, and low-cost suppliers have been eroding the value of these solutions. It became clear that rapid iteration and responsiveness to market needs will be critical for long-term growth.”

“This collaboration allows us to engage directly in technology development and production, supporting meaningful differentiation in the marketplace.”