Daedong-USA Inc. appoints new executive leadership

Daedong-USA Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Daedong Corporation, appoints Chiwhan Yoon as executive vice -president and deputy CEO to its North American machinery brand, KIOTI Tractor.

“The equipment sector continues to rapidly evolve, and as we look to the future, we have aligned our vision to ensure Daedong and KIOTI Tractor are leading the industry. The organizational changes reflect this shift in strategy and our commitment to long-term growth,” said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division. “Chiwhan will be integral in bringing this vision to life, and we are excited to have his expertise helping guide the future of KIOTI Tractor.”

Yoon boasts more than 28 years of international success across a range of industries, including automotive, financial services, and consulting. He held roles at notable international companies, including Hyundai Motor Group, Kearney, PwC Consulting, and LG Uplus Corp.

As executive vice-president and deputy CEO, Chiwhan Yoon is responsible for strategic planning, operational oversight, business growth, product & parts service support, captive finance development, and profitability.

Advertisement

“I am excited to join KIOTI during this important moment in the brand’s history,” said Yoon. “As we move toward this vision as a total solution provider, I look forward to driving new products, platforms, parts service transformation, and financing solutions that address the top challenges our dealers and customers face.”