CVEC and GE to reduce carbon emissions with green hydrogen-fueled power plant

July 16, 2021 Maryam Farag

GE and Cricket Valley Energy Center (CVEC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop a green hydrogen technology roadmap (H2 Roadmap) and advance a demonstration project to reduce carbon emissions at CVEC’s combined cycle power plant located in Dover Plains, New York.

The initial step of the project will demonstrate the feasibility of converting the natural gas-fueled facility to utilize hydrogen, in support of New York State’s nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), which mandates 100 per cent zero-carbon emissions in the electricity sector by 2040.

The project will be conducted on one of three GE 7F.05 gas turbines currently operating at CVEC by introducing per cent hydrogen blended with natural gas for several weeks, leveraging GE’s expertise with combustion technology using hydrogen and low-BTU fuels.

“As a leader in providing reliable, dispatchable power generation, we enlisted GE’s extensive experience with hydrogen to support the development of lower-carbon technologies in the State of New York,” said Chuck Davis, President, Advanced Power Asset Management, which manages the facility. “With this agreement, we will begin to define a roadmap for the conversion of recently constructed natural gas-fired power plants to lower and zero carbon fuels as an important initiative to maintain system reliability as New York increases investment in intermittent wind and solar to meet the CLCPA goals.”

The agreement plans to expand to include leading hydrogen providers, along with consultation from New York State and federal agencies to develop policy guidance related to the production, transport, delivery, and storage of hydrogen. The H2 Roadmap will serve as a research and development plan for technical changes necessary to increase the percentages of hydrogen utilization at the plant as it becomes more readily available, while adhering to applicable operational guidelines.

“We are pleased to work with CVEC to support their efforts in achieving carbon neutrality across their operations, while demonstrating the collaboration essential for a decade of action to reduce carbon emissions from the power generation sector,” said Scott Strazik, CEO, GE Gas Power. “GE’s gas turbine technology, building on decades of our leadership in low-BTU fuel operations including hydrogen fuels, validates the important role existing technologies and assets can play in reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change.”