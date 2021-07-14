Plant.ca

CTG partners with HP Inc.

July 14, 2021   Maryam Farag

Photo: Crestwood Technology Group.

CTG (Crestwood Technology Group) signed an agreement with HP Inc. as an authorized channel partner of HP products and support.

This agreement allows for aerospace, defense and commercial aviation customers to procure HP hardware, accessories and supplies through CTG’s Authorized Distributor Program.

“Our mission to serving our customers in the aerospace and defense and commercial aviation industries, is reflected in our dedication to delivering quality products to ensure operational readiness with ease of acquisition. CTG continues to grow our relationships with certified and trusted suppliers and OEMs. Today’s announcement highlights CTG’s growth in our reseller/distributor program.” said Joe Mancino, CEO, CTG.

 

Advertisement

 

Print this page

Categories & Tags
Business Operations General Electronics Aerospace aerospace HP Innovation Operations Technology


Related Stories
Firan Technology completes $4M acquisition of Colonial Circuits
Loop Energy partners with Aliant Battery
Jet It and JetClub move forward with electric airplanes
Heroux-Devtek firms up landing gear deal for Boeing F/A-18 program