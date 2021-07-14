CTG partners with HP Inc.

July 14, 2021 Maryam Farag

CTG (Crestwood Technology Group) signed an agreement with HP Inc. as an authorized channel partner of HP products and support.

This agreement allows for aerospace, defense and commercial aviation customers to procure HP hardware, accessories and supplies through CTG’s Authorized Distributor Program.

“Our mission to serving our customers in the aerospace and defense and commercial aviation industries, is reflected in our dedication to delivering quality products to ensure operational readiness with ease of acquisition. CTG continues to grow our relationships with certified and trusted suppliers and OEMs. Today’s announcement highlights CTG’s growth in our reseller/distributor program.” said Joe Mancino, CEO, CTG.