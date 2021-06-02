CPA partners with ECPA

The Association for Contract Packaging and Manufacturing (CPA) will join forces with the European Contract Packaging Association (ECPA) to expand the capabilities of CPA’s request for quote (RFQ) tool, allowing global brands one service to find contract packagers and contract manufacturers (CP/CM) partners.

“We have seen great success with the RFQ tool within the North American market,” said Ron Puvak, Executive Director, CPA. “In today’s global economy, we are excited to be able to expand the reach of consumer brands beyond North America.”

CPA’s RFQ tool is used by brands to match their needs to the solutions provided by CPA members by submitting their project needs. CPA dispatches these submissions directly to the CPA members whose services match the project needs outlined in the submission. With this partnership, ECPA’s network of members will be added to the list of CP/CMs that can receive brand project submissions that fit their capabilities.

“We are excited about this CPA RFQ tool partnership because it allows both associations to increase our collaboration efforts to further our shared vision of improving and strengthening the overall CP/CM industry,” said Marc van den Maagdenberg, Board Member, ECPA. “This collaboration will bring value to brands by expanding their pool of possible CP/CMs to partner with and to CPA and ECPA members by providing heightened opportunities for business growth and furthering networking and collaboration opportunities between members and their potential clients.”