Covation Biomaterials launched after acquisition

June 6, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Covation Biomaterials, launched as an independent business, after acquisition of DuPont Biomaterials by the Huafon Group.

Covation Biomaterials has a product pipeline of bio-based solutions designed to improve product performance, protect the environment, and combines science and engineering for sustainable materials.

“By collaborating with forward-thinking value chain partners and brands globally, we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and sustainability to deliver high-performance biomaterials at scale,” said Michael Saltzberg, CEO, Covation Biomaterials. “We are thrilled to be joining the Huafon Group, a highly successful materials company that is uniquely positioned to expand the reach of our current products and help us accelerate the introduction of new offerings and technologies to the market.”