Continental acquires WCCO Belting

Continental acquired belting manufacturer WCCO Belting, headquartered in Wahpeton, North Dakota, US.

With this acquisition, the technology company complements its conveyor belting portfolio and strengthens its conveying solutions business in the agricultural industry.

“This strategic acquisition is a threefold perfect fit: portfolio, sales market, and people. Moreover, we continue our transformation towards a holistic solutions provider in one of the growing industries, namely the off-highway industry,” said Philip Nelles, head of ContiTech Group Sector, Continental.