Constant Aviation adds Philadelphia-based AOG location

Constant Aviation added to its nationwide Aircraft on Ground (AOG) mobile response network with a new Philadelphia-based group that will focus on servicing southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. It is the second location announced this year after the station in Salt Lake City. Constant Aviation now operates 28 AOG teams nationally, up by more than 30 per cent from the 21 teams in 2020.

“In my 25 years in the private aviation industry, this continues to be one of the most robust periods we have seen and that has generated record demand for our services,” said David H. Davies, CEO, Constant Aviation. “The increase in AOG service locations is intended to help meet current demand, but mobile AOG services have proven sustainable in all market conditions as aircraft always need on-demand service at the hundreds of smaller airports that lack substantial maintenance capabilities.”