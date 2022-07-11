Commvault and Oracle partner to deliver metallic data management

Commvault expanded its partnership with Oracle to include Metallic DMaaS on Oracle Cloud. As part of Commvault’s multi-cloud strategy, Metallic’s services will be offered on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and available in all commercial OCI regions globally.

Leveraging OCI storage for air-gapped ransomware protection, critical data assets will be protected in the cloud or on-premises by maintaining flexibility across customer-managed storage or a SaaS-delivered data protection service, inclusive of managed cloud storage.

“We’re excited to partner with Commvault and enable our customers to restore and recover their most mission-critical cloud data,” said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice-president, Oracle. “Data protection and compliance requirements are necessities in today’s business environment, which is why we’re confident that OCI’s built-in, always-on security features combined with Metallic DMaaS will provide additional peace of mind for our joint customers.”