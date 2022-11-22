CNL and General Fusion sign MOU to advance commercial fusion energy

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) and General Fusion signed an MOU to pursue a series of joint projects to accelerate the deployment of commercial fusion power in Canada. Fusion energy holds potential as a clean and reliable form of energy for electricity grids, and the MOU will act as a framework for both companies to partner to advance fusion energy research and commercialization.

Under the terms of the agreement, CNL and General Fusion will collaborate on projects in key including feasibility studies, regulatory framework, power plant siting and deployment, infrastructure design, and testing and operations support. Overall, the aim is to develop fusion energy research capabilities within CNL, to support the goal of constructing a potential General Fusion commercial power plant in Canada before 2030.

The MOU with General Fusion builds upon previous work that the two organizations conducted under CNL’s Canadian Nuclear Research Initiative (CNRI) last year.

“If we are to limit the consequences of climate change in Canada and around the world, then we need to pursue every clean energy solution that is available to us,” said Dr. Jeff Griffin, vice-president of science and technology, CNL. “Fusion has incredible potential to serve as one of these clean energy solutions, and in recent years it has become a growing focus of CNL’s research through our CNRI Program. This project will allow us to expand on that work with General Fusion and combine our extensive resources to further advance their reactor design towards deployment.”