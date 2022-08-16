CMO named at iLOQ
iLOQ appoints Johanna Wretdal as Chief Marketing Officer; she will also become a member of the management team.
Prior to joining iLOQ, Wretdal was the CMO for Silo AI. She has two decades of global experience, from local start-ups to leading organizations.
“I am excited to become a member of the iLOQ family, and together with the team and customers boost further impactful growth,” said Wretdal.
She will be responsible for the marketing and communications agenda, and play a key role in end-to-end brand development.
