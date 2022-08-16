Plant.ca

CMO named at iLOQ

Monica Ferguson   

Business Operations leadership position Manufacturing brand development Chief Marketing Officer iLOQ management team marketing and communications

Johanna Wretdal / Photo: iLOQ.

iLOQ appoints Johanna Wretdal as Chief Marketing Officer; she will also become a member of the management team.

Prior to joining iLOQ, Wretdal was the CMO for Silo AI. She has two decades of global experience, from local start-ups to leading organizations.

“I am excited to become a member of the iLOQ family, and together with the team and customers boost further impactful growth,” said Wretdal.

She will be responsible for the marketing and communications agenda, and play a key role in end-to-end brand development.

Advertisement

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Trelleborg’s President named One of Industry Era’s 10 Most Inspiring Women Leaders of 2021
Andy Transport appoints new Vice-President of Marketing and HR
Growth Tips: Don’t waste words
Raymond’s David Norton named a Practitioner Pros to Know