CMO named at iLOQ

iLOQ appoints Johanna Wretdal as Chief Marketing Officer; she will also become a member of the management team.

Prior to joining iLOQ, Wretdal was the CMO for Silo AI. She has two decades of global experience, from local start-ups to leading organizations.

“I am excited to become a member of the iLOQ family, and together with the team and customers boost further impactful growth,” said Wretdal.

She will be responsible for the marketing and communications agenda, and play a key role in end-to-end brand development.