CMC Electronics appoints new VP of Human Resources

CMC Electronics announces that Ms. Nicole Halle has joined CMC’s executive team as Vice President, Human Resources.

Nicole holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (B.A.A.) and a Master’s degree (M.Sc.) in Human Resources Management from HEC Montreal. She has experience working in national and international companies, including time as Vice President of Human Resources at Transcontinental Printing, Reader’s Digest Canada, McKesson Canada, Medisys Health Group and dormakaba Canada.

Nicole has built over the course of her career, teams that work closely with key partners in the company. Based on this approach and her ability to develop HR solutions that are simple and adapted to organizational imperatives, she has reportedly led numerous large-scale projects involving organizational and cultural changes.

CMC Electronics designs and manufactures electronics involved in cockpit systems integration, avionics and display solutions as well as microelectronic products for the military and commercial aviation markets. Based in Montreal, Canada, the company has facilities in Canada and in the USA serving customers worldwide.

Article originally published on Canadian Manufacturing.