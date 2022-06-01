CharIN names first North American Executive Director

June 1, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Erika Myers has been selected as the first Executive Director of the Charging Interface Initiative North America CharIN e.V. and the CharIN North America Board of Directors.

Myers has nearly 20 years of experience in the electric vehicle and clean energy sectors, most recently serving as the global e-mobility director for the World Resources Institute (WRI).

“EVs are attracting unprecedented attention from automakers, government leaders, utilities, and grid operators,” said Claas Bracklo, Chairman, CharIN e.V. “We are confident CharIN’s work under Erika’s leadership in North America will advance the adoption of open standards and interoperability to accelerate the EV transition as a vital part of the global transition.”

Her responsibilities with CharIN will include guiding the association’s activities in the Canada, U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean, engaging with members, industry, governments, stakeholders, and focusing on the use of open standards and interoperability for public infrastructure investments.