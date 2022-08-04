Cemex invests in Cobod’s 3D printing tech

Cemex Ventures is investing in Cobod construction-grade 3D printers. This investment is part of Cemex´s strategy to deliver digital technologies.

Cemex and Cobod recently introduced a 3D printing solution that utilizes conventional ready-mix concrete in the building process. Through this investment, Cemex will strengthen its ability to use 3D printing technology and add another avenue to address affordable housing needs. Cemex and Cobod also intend to develop additional innovative material solutions for 3D printing applications.

Cemex introduced a proprietary admixtures family called D.fab, which allows conventional concrete to be tailored for 3D printing construction. This admixtures innovation produces a more fluid and malleable concrete that facilitates 3D printing applications.

“The investment in Cobod reflects our customer-centric mindset and relentless focus on continuous innovation and improvement,” said Gonzalo Galindo, Head of Cemex Ventures. “Working with Cobod, Cemex developed a customer experience in 3D printing construction that is superior to anything that has been provided in the past. Our innovation efforts position us at the forefront of new technologies that contribute to building a better future.”