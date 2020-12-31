PLANT

Cargill resumes work at Ontario plant

Meat-processing plant shutdown over COVID 19 outbreak

December 31, 2020   by The Canadian Press, Guelph ON


Business Operations
General
Operations
Production
meat
plant
processing

Work has resumed at a Guelph, Ont., meat-processing plant that temporarily shut down this month during a COVID-19 outbreak.

Cargill says operations resumed Tuesday morning and continued Wednesday after a deep cleaning of the facility. As of Tuesday, the local public health unit had confirmed 143 people infected with COVID-19 in the outbreak. Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said 55 of the cases were still considered active.

At least 82 workers at the plant were infected with COVID-19 on Dec. 17 when the plant was temporarily idled. A statement from the company says harvest shifts were to begin on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, with fabrication shifts to start on Jan. 2. Cargill says employees should be healthy and not have had contact with anyone infected with COVID-19 for 14 days before they return to work.

 

 

Print this page

Related Stories
Cargill idles meat plant in Guelph, Ont., following COVID 19 outbreak
Second death at Cargill: calls for shutdown and worker input
Alberta meat plant staff scared of COVID-19, not showing up to work: union
Virus forces Cargill meat packing plant to pause production

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*