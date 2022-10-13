CanREA names president and CEO

The Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) named Vittoria Bellissimo as its president and CEO, replacing Robert Hornung who is retiring from the role.

“I am delighted to welcome Vittoria as the new president and CEO of CanREA,” said Jason Chee-Aloy, board of directors’ chair, CanREA. “Wind energy and solar energy are Canada’s lowest-cost sources of new electricity generation and, coupled with energy storage, will be critical to Canada’s efforts to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. We are pleased that Vittoria will continue CanREA’s work to enable Canada to capitalize on its massive untapped renewable energy potential.”

Bellissimo comes to CanREA after 10 years of working as the executive director of the Industrial Power Consumers Association of Alberta and almost 20 years in the electricity sector. Previously, she worked in renewable energy procurement at both the Ontario Ministry of Energy and the Ontario Power Authority.

“I am excited to take on this role at a time when Canada must dramatically increase its use of wind, solar and energy storage to meet its climate change commitments,” said Bellissimo.

“CanREA’s 300+ members are leaders in Canada’s energy transition, and I look forward to advocating on their behalf for the policy, regulatory and market changes required to enable the responsible, sustainable, and accelerated deployment of these technologies.”