Canadian Ambassador tours Romania Armstrong facility

Armstrong Fluid Technology welcomed Annick Goulet, Ambassador of Canada to Romania, the Republic of Bulgaria, and the Republic of Moldova, as well as Mr. Darius Adrian Postelnicu, Mayor of Jimbolia, at the Armstrong facility in Jimbolia, Romania.

Ambassador Goulet and Mayor Postelnicu toured the factory and viewed a presentation about Armstrong and the global opportunities for intelligent solutions that drive building lifecycle performance.

Ambassador Goulet noted that the Timis area in Romania is becoming an industrial and commercial hub for Canadian companies and that common interests and synergistic capabilities offer excellent potential for future collaboration.