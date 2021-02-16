Cambrio Appoints Nick Spurrett as VP of GibbsCAM

Cambrio announced Nick Spurrett has joined its senior leadership team, and been appointed as Vice-President for GibbsCAM.

Spurrett will report to Robbie Payne, CEO, Cambrio, and will help the senior leadership team identify opportunities to drive future manufacturing technologies.

“I am honored to be joining CAMBRIO and such a talented team of smart and innovative people,” said Spurrett. “We have a strong product portfolio with a rich history of delivering value to our customer base. I’m excited to bring my experience to GibbsCAM, and will ensure our culture of ‘customer priority’ and ‘partner support’ will remain core to our future”.

Spurrett has over 25 years of manufacturing software and CAD/CAM experience, in sales and general management roles. Recently, Spurrett has served as regional director Americas for Hexagon Production Software, and has experience of developing sales channels throughout Europe and Asia for a number of CAD/CAM product lines.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Nick to the team. His vast experience, combined with his data driven, results focused approach is perfectly aligned with our strategic plans,” said Payne. “In his new role with CAMBRIO, Nick will be responsible for oversight and leadership of the overall GibbsCAM business ensuring focus is maintained to successfully develop one of our key products and help drive our strategic growth strategies.”