BW Flexible Systems names Vice-President of Operations

June 1, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Chris Frank has been appointed as Vice-President of Operations at BW Flexible Systems, a Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems company.

As a member of BW Flexible Systems’ executive leadership team, Frank will direct leadership for the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and field service teams across the company’s global locations. He has been with BW Flexible Systems for 15 years; starting as director of supply chain, and most recently as vice-president of customer service.

“At BW Packaging Systems, we take pride in developing leaders who are not only knowledgeable and skilled in their respective industries, but truly care about both their customers and those they lead,” said Carol O’Neill, Group President of Packaging, Barry-Wehmiller. “Chris has been a major contributor to the effectiveness of BW Flexible Systems and I know he will bring added value to our customers and our company in this new role.”