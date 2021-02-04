Brookfield Infrastructure selling Enwave business for US$4.1 billion

(CP) TORONTO – Brookfield Infrastructure has signed deals totalling US$4.1 billion to sell Enwave, its North American district energy business.

The company says Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Australian firm IFM Investors have agreed to buy Enwave’s Canadian business.

Enwave’s U.S. business is being sold to Australian investment manager QIC and U.S. firm Ullico.

Net proceeds to Brookfield Infrastructure are expected to be US$950 million.

Enwave, which provides heating and cooling for buildings from a central plant, was acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure in 2012 from the City of Toronto and Borealis, the infrastructure investment arm of the OMERS pension plan.

The business operates in 13 major cities with more than 800 customers under long-term contracts.

“The sale of Enwave caps off a hugely successful investment for Brookfield Infrastructure, one in which we grew the business significantly through organic growth initiatives and follow-on acquisitions,” Brookfield Infrastructure CEO Sam Pollock said in a statement.

“These transactions begin what we anticipate being another strong year for Brookfield Infrastructure’s capital recycling program.”