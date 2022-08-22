Brokk named western Canada sales manager

Brokk named Troy Steele as regional sales manager for the western Canada.

“The time is right to expand the Brokk and Aquajet team in Canada, and Troy has the experience to hit the ground running. With his previous work in cutting, coring and demolition, he provides strong insight to help contractors and plants find solutions to their most pressing challenges,” said Lars Lindgren, president, Brokk. “He also brings great energy to his position with his passion for being out in the field and working hands-on with customers.”

Steele has 16 years of experience in equipment sales and will serve customers across industries, including demolition, construction, mining, cement, metal processing and tunneling.