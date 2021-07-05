Boralex signs service contract with Vestas France

July 5, 2021 Maryam Farag

Boralex Inc. and Vestas France signed a 15-year “fleet” service contract, which applies to the assets in Boralex’s portfolio in France that are equipped with Vestas wind turbines.

“Over the past 20 years, our teams have built upon their skills and expertise in the maintenance of our assets to make Boralex a leader in the wind power industry. These decades of experience have led us to implement, in partnership with the teams at Vestas France, a high value-added maintenance strategy that will enable us to combine agility and performance within the framework of the Optimization direction in our 2025 Strategic Plan,” said Nicolas Wolff, Vice-President and General Manager, Boralex, Europe.

Boralex will use the expertise of Vestas France to optimize its sites equipped with wind turbines designed by the Danish manufacturer, representing approximately 300 MW in operation.

“We are delighted to have signed this long-term contract with Boralex. We have always worked on our products and services with a focus on safety, operational performance and lower energy costs. This contract is in line with Vestas’ strategy and our organization’s presence in France, which we have strengthened in recent years with new maintenance centres, a second logistics platform and a high-level internal training centre, to provide competitive, long-term, turnkey maintenance services,” said Benoit Gilbert, Director of Service, Western Europe, Vestas France.