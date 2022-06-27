Boralex named VP of information technology and digital transformation

Boralex appointed Nicolas Mabboux as vice-president, information technology and digital transformation. Mabboux joins Boralex’s Executive Committee to prioritize the company’s use of technology to grow and evolve in the industry.

“Nicolas’s expertise, extensive knowledge of best practices and versatility are key assets for Boralex in the deployment of our Strategic Plan,” said Patrick Decostre, president and CEO, Boralex. “I am convinced that the appointment of Nicolas to the executive team will enable us to accelerate and operationalize our digital transformation in order to achieve our ambitious targets for 2025.”

Mabboux has experience in information technology and has been involved in business transformations, digital delivery across utilities, mining and transportation industries, optimizing both the business and operations functions. He worked with Accenture, in France and Quebec, and with Canadian National Railway for the past five years in Quebec.