Boralex, Énergir and Hydro-Québec join forces

April 27, 2022 by Monica Ferguson

Boralex inc., Énergir and Hydro-Québec have partnered to develop three wind projects on the Seigneurie de Beaupré territory.

Under the agreement, the companies will participate equally in the projects through affiliated companies. The energy generated would be purchased by Hydro-Québec under three power purchase agreements and included in the volume of energy available to supply its various markets. The decision regarding whether each project is carried out will depend on Hydro-Québec’s evolving needs. The total investments for the three projects could reach $3 billion.

The partners have committed to a collaborative approach in designing the projects with the host communities and the Indigenous communities located in the regions involved.

More specifically, the partners are proposing the following projects:

Des Neiges Wind Farm – South, in the RCM of La Côte-de-Beaupré (400 MW)

Des Neiges Wind Farm – Charlevoix, in the RCM of Charlevoix (400 MW)

Des Neiges Wind Farm – West, in the RCM of La Côte-de-Beaupré and potentially in the municipality of Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury in the RCM of La Jacques-Cartier (400 MW).

“With the energy transition and the expected growth in electricity needs in Québec, it is imperative that we have the required flexibility when it comes to supplies,” said Sophie Brochu, President and CEO, Hydro-Québec. “Wind power is one of the tools we have at our disposal. As stated in our Strategic Plan 2022-2026, we want to combine our strengths with those of experienced partners from the private sector, therefore positioning wind power development as an enabler of collective wealth for the benefit of Quebecers.”