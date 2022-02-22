Boralex announces sale of Senneterre biomass power plant

February 22, 2022 Maryam Farag

Boralex Inc. announced an agreement for the sale of the 34.5 MW Senneterre power plant, the last remaining biomass power generation asset in its portfolio.

The power plant has been purchased by Resolu Forest Products Canada Inc., an Abitibi-Témiscamingue-based company that has been a supplier of by-product for the power plant for the past two years.

“Boralex’s core mission is to advance renewable energy, and the sale of this Power Plant furthers our efforts outlined in our Strategic Plan,” said Patrick Decostre, President and CEO, Boralex. “I want to thank all the employees for their work and their contribution to Boralex over the years. Their commitment to all our partners is what has allowed the Power Plant to remain an important employer in the region.”

The power plant has a power purchase agreement with Hydro-Quebec and employees will be transferred to the purchaser. The transaction will be finalized following completion of all customary closing conditions, including receipt of Hydro-Québec’s consent.