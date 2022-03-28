Plant.ca

Bombardier seeking shareholder approval to consolidate and reduce outstanding shares

March 28, 2022   Mario Cywinski

MONTREAL (CP) – Bombardier Inc. is seeking shareholder approval at its May annual meeting to allow the board of directors to consolidate and reduce the number of outstanding shares.

The change would see separate consolidations of the class A and class B shares.

The board would be allowed to consolidate the shares within a year at a ratio of between 10-for-one and 30-for-one.

The Montreal-based manufacturer of business jets says the consolidation is designed to reduce the number of common shares to a level comparable with companies of a similar market capitalization.

Advertisement

Bombardier has 2.37 billion outstanding shares in both classes with a market capitalization of $3.56 billion. Shares closed at $1.50 on Friday but have traded between 27.5 cents in 2020 and $5.58 two years earlier.

Bombardier has sold its commercial aircraft and railway manufacturing businesses to focus on business aviation.

Print this page

Categories & Tags
Business Operations Aerospace


Related Stories
Bombardier to cut 1,600 jobs in move to reduce costs and consolidate work
Bombardier shares rebound from Friday’s loss by gaining more than 20 per cent
Shareholder group objects to former Bombardier CEO special payment
Bombardier aerostructures sale comes into question, shares hit new low