Bombardier says NetJets places firm order for four Global 8000 aircraft

MONTREAL (CP) – Bombardier says NetJets has placed a firm order for four Global 8000 aircraft and will be the fleet launch customer for the jets.

The order is valued at US$312 million based on list prices.

Bombardier says NetJets will operate a fleet of 24 Global 8000 aircraft, which includes the new firm order, eight conversions of Bombardier aircraft previously ordered and aircraft already on order or in service.

The Montreal-based company launched the Global 8000 earlier this year as its newest long-range business jet.

Bombardier CEO Eric Martel says NetJets’ experience and expertise make them the ideal partner to unlock the full potential of the aircraft.

NetJets offers shared ownership, lease and jet card options, aircraft management, private jet chartering, brokerage and acquisition services.