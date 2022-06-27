Plant.ca

BOFA Americas and Würth Additive Group partner

BOFA Americas partnered with Würth Additive Group, creating a technology partnership for additive manufacturing businesses, and enabling the integration of BOFA filtration systems with AM systems supplied by Würth.

Würth becomes a partner of BOFA Americas in North America, anticipating extending the partnership on a global basis. BOFA will help Würth Additive Group by expanding operations in North American locations across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

“BOFA is able to help support our customers’ strategy to promote safety and a more pleasant working environment around a variety of our equipment,” said AJ Strandquist, CEO, Würth. “Our partnership will make it easier for customers to find everything they need in one place. Now the air you breathe isn’t an afterthought; it’s a part of the discussion from the start.”

